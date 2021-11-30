CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | A New Variant & Mask Confusion | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » UC Davis plays host…

UC Davis plays host to Pacific

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pacific (4-3) vs. UC Davis (2-3)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays UC Davis in a non-conference matchup. Pacific blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 24 on Friday. UC Davis lost 79-60 to Academy of Art on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Tigers have been led by seniors Alphonso Anderson and Jeremiah Bailey. Anderson is averaging 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while Bailey is putting up 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been anchored by Christian Anigwe and Elijah Pepper, who have combined to score 26.8 points per contest.ACCURATE ALPHONSO: Anderson has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 59.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Pacific has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis is ranked second in the Big West with an average of 75.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up