CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » UAPB visits Wyoming

UAPB visits Wyoming

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) vs. Wyoming (1-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff goes up against Wyoming in an early season matchup. Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short in a 90-77 game at Creighton on Tuesday. Wyoming is coming off an 85-47 home win over Detroit on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 74.3 points per game last year. The Cowboys offense put up 85.6 points per contest on their way to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Mountain West Conference. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 1-8 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up