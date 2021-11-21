UAPB hopes to end skid vs Seattle

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) vs. Seattle (3-1) Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks to…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) vs. Seattle (3-1)

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Seattle. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Seattle is coming off a 93-80 home win against Morgan State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Seattle’s Cameron Tyson has averaged 16 points and 5.5 rebounds while Darrion Trammell has put up 12.8 points, six assists and two steals. For the Golden Lions, Shawn Williams has averaged 18.8 points while Brandon Brown has put up 7.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last three games. Williams has accounted for 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 66.8 points per game and allowed 88 over its four-game road losing streak. Seattle has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 65.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Lions. Seattle has 42 assists on 80 field goals (52.5 percent) over its previous three games while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 26 of 69 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WAC teams.

