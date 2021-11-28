HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
UAPB goes for first win vs Arkansas Baptist

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Arkansas Baptist vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-7)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are set to battle the Buffaloes of NAIA program Arkansas Baptist. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost 74-50 to Pacific in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Shawn Williams has averaged 16.1 points this year for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Trey Sampson has complemented Williams with 11.7 points and five rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 1-8 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Golden Lions put up 56.7 points per matchup across those nine games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

