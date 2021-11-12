UAB takes on Rhodes

Rhodes vs. UAB (1-0) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers will be taking…

Rhodes vs. UAB (1-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers will be taking on the Lynx of Division III Rhodes. UAB is coming off a 102-77 win at home over UNC-Asheville in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB went 6-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Blazers offense put up 78.9 points per contest in those seven contests.

