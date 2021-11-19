CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Tulsa, Rhode Island meet in Daytona Beach

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Rhode Island (3-0) vs. Tulsa (2-1)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Tulsa are set to square off in a postseason game in Daytona Beach. Tulsa earned a 64-58 win over Oregon State on Monday, while Rhode Island won 57-49 against Boston College on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have combined to score 52 percent of all Golden Hurricane points this season.JUMPING FOR JERIAH: Horne has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Rhode Island defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 28.9 percent, the second-best mark in the country. Tulsa has allowed opponents to shoot 46.3 percent from the field through three games (ranked 267th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

