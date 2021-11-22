THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Tulane holds on for…

Tulane holds on for 90-87 win over Drexel in OT

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jaylen Forbes scored 30 points and Sion James made a layup with 3:42 left in overtime to give Tulane a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 90-87 win over Drexel on Monday night.

The Green Wave’s Kevin Cross converted a three-point play to tie it at 77 with 11 seconds left in regulation.

Forbes made 6 of 8 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the foul line, and Cross finished with 21 points for Tulane (2-2). Jalen Cook added 19 points and James had 13 points.

Melik Martin scored a career-high 27 points for the Dragons (2-2). Xavier Bell scored 20 points and James Butler had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up