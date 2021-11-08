CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Tulane gets 2021-22 campaign underway against SLU

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Southeastern Louisiana (0-0) vs. Tulane (0-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of in-state programs will do battle as Tulane gets its 2021-22 season underway by hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Southeastern Louisiana went 8-18 last year, while Tulane ended up 10-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane held its five non-conference opponents to an average of just 56.4 points per game last season. The Green Wave offense scored 67.2 points per matchup en route to a 5-0 record against competition outside the American Athletic Conference. Southeastern Louisiana went 2-6 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

