Troy visits N. Dakota

Troy (2-1) vs. North Dakota (1-1)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and North Dakota both look to put winning streaks together . Troy won 69-65 in overtime over Jacksonville State on Tuesday. North Dakota is coming off a 79-77 win over Montana on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: North Dakota’s Mitchell Sueker has averaged 13 points and six rebounds while Paul Bruns has put up 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals. For the Trojans, Duke Deen has averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists while Efe Odigie has put up 13 points and four rebounds.DOMINANT DUKE: Deen has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Troy defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 30.8 percent of all possessions, the seventh-best rate in the nation. North Dakota has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.6 percent through two games (ranking the Fighting Hawks 327th among Division I teams).

