Troy takes on UTM

Troy (2-2) vs. UT Martin (1-2) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy and UT…

Troy (2-2) vs. UT Martin (1-2)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and UT Martin look to bounce back from losses. Troy fell short in a 74-72 game to North Dakota in its last outing. UT Martin lost 75-67 on the road to Florida Atlantic in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Duke Deen and Efe Odigie have led the Trojans. Deen is averaging 11.5 points, five rebounds and 5.3 assists while Odigie is putting up 13.5 points and five rebounds per game. The Skyhawks have been led by KJ Simon and KK Curry. Simon has averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals while Curry has put up 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DUKE: Deen has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Troy defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.8 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate in the country. UT Martin has a forced-turnover percentage of only 13.5 percent through three games (ranking the Skyhawks 352nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.