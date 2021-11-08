CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Troy opens season against…

Troy opens season against Carver College

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Carver College vs. Troy (0-0)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Troy went 11-17 last year.

PREVIOUSLY: Troy put up 88 points and prevailed by 53 over Carver College when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Trojans offense put up 57 points per matchup in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up