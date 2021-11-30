Troy faces Rust College

Rust College vs. Troy (4-3) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be…

Rust College vs. Troy (4-3)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Bearcats of Division III Rust College. Troy lost 84-45 on the road to Florida in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Duke Deen has averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists this year for Troy. Efe Odigie has complemented Deen with 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.DUKE FROM DEEP: Through seven games, Troy’s Duke Deen has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 3-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Trojans offense scored 57 points per contest across those seven games.

