Towson faces Penn

Penn (3-4) vs. Towson (2-2)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson goes up against Penn in a non-conference matchup. Penn knocked off Old Dominion by eight on Sunday, while Towson is coming off of a 63-59 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cam Holden, Terry Nolan Jr., Nicolas Timberlake and Antonio Rizzuto have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jordan Dingle has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Quakers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Towson has an assist on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Penn has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson has attempted the second-most free throws among all CAA teams. The Tigers have averaged 26 free throws per game this season.

