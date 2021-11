All Times EST Sunday No. 4 Kansas vs. Iona at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. No. 7 Villanova…

No. 4 Kansas vs. Iona at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

No. 7 Villanova at La Salle, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Alabama vs. Miami at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman, Noon

No. 23 Florida vs. Troy, Noon

