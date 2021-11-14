CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 12:46 PM

All Times EST
Sunday

No. 2 UConn vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Stanford vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Maryland at James Madison, 2 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina State vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kentucky, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Iowa at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Dixie State, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Florida State vs. Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Ohio State vs. Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Georgia Tech vs. Belmont, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Virginia Tech at George Mason, noon

