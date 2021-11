Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Saturday No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Texas, 10:30 p.m. No. 6 Michigan vs. Prairie View at…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST Saturday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Texas, 10:30 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan vs. Prairie View at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.

No. 9 Duke vs. Campbell, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Memphis vs. NC Central, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Maryland vs. Vermont, 2 p.m.

No. 24 UConn vs. Coppin St., Noon

Sunday

No. 18 Tennessee vs. ETSU, Noon

No. 20 Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

No. 23 St. Bonaventure vs. Canisius, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.