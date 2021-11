All Times EST Saturday No. 11 Michigan vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m. Sunday No. 2 UConn vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m.…

All Times EST Saturday

No. 11 Michigan vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m.

Sunday

No. 2 UConn vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

No. 5 NC State vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kentucky, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Dixie St., 8 p.m.

No. 16 Florida St. vs. Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Ohio State vs. Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Georgia Tech vs. Belmont, 2 p.m.

