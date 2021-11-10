CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Tonje carries Colorado St. over Oral Roberts 109-80

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:17 AM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje had a career-high 31 points as Colorado State easily defeated Oral Roberts 109-80 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dischon Thomas had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Colorado State. Chandler Jacobs added 15 points. Isaiah Stevens had 13 points and six assists.

Max Abmas had 20 points for the Golden Eagles. Carlos Jurgens added 15 points. Issac McBride had 12 points.

