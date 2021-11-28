HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Toledo squares off against Northwestern Ohio

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Northwestern Ohio vs. Toledo (5-1)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets will be taking on the Racers of NAIA member Northwestern Ohio. Toledo is coming off a 79-70 win in Nassau over Coastal Carolina in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ryan Rollins has averaged 21.3 points and 4.7 rebounds this year for Toledo. JT Shumate is also a key contributor, with 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ryan Rollins has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Rockets scored 72.2 points per contest in those nine games.

