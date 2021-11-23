Toledo narrowly beats Tulane 68-67

THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 8:14 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JT Shumate had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Setric Millner Jr. added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Toledo held off Tulane 68-67 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins chipped in 16 points for the Rockets (4-1).

Jalen Cook had 25 points for the Green Wave (2-3).

