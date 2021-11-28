HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Timmerman lifts Bucknell past Siena 65-56 in OT

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 7:17 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Alex Timmerman had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Bucknell beat Siena 65-56 in overtime on Sunday.

Xander Rice had 11 points for Bucknell (2-5). Andrew Funk added 10 points. Jake van der Heijden had nine rebounds.

Rice, Timmerman and van der Heiden each scored as Bucknell made its first three shots in overtime to pull away.

Anthony Gaines scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Saints (1-5). Andrew Platek added 11 points and six rebounds. Jackson Stormo had 10 points and nine rebounds.

