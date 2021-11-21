CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Tillman leads New Mexico…

Tillman leads New Mexico St. past Indiana St. 80-66

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Donnie Tillman had 23 points as New Mexico State defeated Indiana State 80-66 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Teddy Allen had 12 points for New Mexico State (4-1). Will McNair Jr. added 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Johnny McCants had 10 points.

Micah Thomas had 23 points for the Sycamores (3-3). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Administration isn't finished with its plans for the contractor workforce

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up