THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Thomas, Pippen Jr. lead…

Thomas, Pippen Jr. lead Vanderbilt over Pitt 68-52

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 14 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 11 and Vanderbilt pulled away midway through the second half to beat Pittsburgh 68-52 on Wednesday night.

It was Vanderbilt’s (4-1) first road game and Power Five opponent this season. Pitt (2-3) entered having won its last two.

Thomas made four 3-pointers and was 4-of-8 shooting overall. Pippen made 5 of 12 from the field and had five assists. Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence added nine points apiece.

The Commodores took the lead for good with 2:05 remaining in the first half. The Panthers stayed close and trailed 41-40 with 9:17 remaining. But a couple minutes later, a Thomas 3-pointer and Wright’s dunk sparked a 25-6 run.

Femi Odukale scored 14 points to lead Pitt. Nate Santos added 11 points. John Hugley, who has scored in double figures in three of four games, made just one free throw and was 0 of 6 from the floor.

Pitt jumped out to a 18-9 lead but Vanderbilt answered with a 15-5 run for a 24-23 advantage at the break.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up