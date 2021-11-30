CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Thomas’ 3 at buzzer lifts Mount St Mary’s over Howard 72-70

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:05 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Deandre Thomas buried a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer to send Mount St. Mary’s to a 72-70 victory over Howard on Tuesday night.

Thomas finished with 15 points, sinking 3 of 8 from distance, for the Mountaineers (3-5). Jalen Benjamin had 21 points and five assists. Mezie Offurum scored 16 with six rebounds. Nana Opoku contributed 11 points, seven boards and three blocks. Malik Jefferson had 13 rebounds to help the Mountaineers dominate on the boards 39-26.

Elijah Hawkins had 19 points and six assists for the Bison (4-4). Kyle Foster added 16 points and Tai Bibbs scored 12.

