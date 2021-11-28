HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
The Citadel defeats South Carolina State 91-79 in OT

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:27 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rudy Fitzgibbons, III scored six of his 20 points as The Citadel defeated South Carolina State 91-79 in overtime on Sunday.

The Bulldogs, after ending regulation in a 77-77 tie on a Brent Davis layup with 5.4 seconds left, outscored South Carolina State 14-2 in overtime, allowing no field goals in 10 tries.

Davis had 16 points for The Citadel (4-2). Stephen Clark added 13 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Hayden Brown had 13 points.

Cameron Jones had 20 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina State (1-7). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Antonio TJ Madlock had 16 points.

