The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|7-0
|750
|1
|2. UConn
|3-1
|704
|3
|2. NC State
|6-1
|704
|5
|4. Stanford
|5-2
|607
|7
|5. Baylor
|6-1
|593
|6
|6. Indiana
|5-1
|577
|4
|7. Arizona
|7-0
|540
|9
|8. Maryland
|6-2
|526
|2
|9. Iowa
|4-0
|517
|8
|10. Louisville
|5-1
|483
|10
|11. Tennessee
|6-0
|461
|11
|12. Michigan
|7-0
|430
|12
|13. South Florida
|5-2
|417
|18
|14. Iowa St.
|7-0
|394
|13
|15. Texas
|4-1
|342
|14
|16. Kentucky
|4-1
|234
|20
|17. Texas A&M
|7-0
|221
|23
|18. Ohio St.
|5-0
|204
|21
|18. Oregon
|3-2
|204
|15
|20. Georgia
|6-0
|167
|–
|21. BYU
|7-0
|148
|–
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|7-0
|141
|25
|23. Oregon St.
|3-2
|78
|16
|24. Notre Dame
|6-1
|52
|–
|25. Florida St.
|4-2
|51
|17
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Virginia Tech 37, Colorado 30, UCLA 29, Georgia Tech 21, Duke 15, Arkansas 11, Gonzaga 7, DePaul 2, North Carolina 2, Washington St 2, Purdue 1, Missouri St. 1, Oklahoma 1.
