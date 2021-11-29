CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 1:01 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 7-0 750 1
2. UConn 3-1 704 3
2. NC State 6-1 704 5
4. Stanford 5-2 607 7
5. Baylor 6-1 593 6
6. Indiana 5-1 577 4
7. Arizona 7-0 540 9
8. Maryland 6-2 526 2
9. Iowa 4-0 517 8
10. Louisville 5-1 483 10
11. Tennessee 6-0 461 11
12. Michigan 7-0 430 12
13. South Florida 5-2 417 18
14. Iowa St. 7-0 394 13
15. Texas 4-1 342 14
16. Kentucky 4-1 234 20
17. Texas A&M 7-0 221 23
18. Ohio St. 5-0 204 21
18. Oregon 3-2 204 15
20. Georgia 6-0 167
21. BYU 7-0 148
22. Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 141 25
23. Oregon St. 3-2 78 16
24. Notre Dame 6-1 52
25. Florida St. 4-2 51 17

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Virginia Tech 37, Colorado 30, UCLA 29, Georgia Tech 21, Duke 15, Arkansas 11, Gonzaga 7, DePaul 2, North Carolina 2, Washington St 2, Purdue 1, Missouri St. 1, Oklahoma 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

