The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 7-0 750 1 2. UConn 3-1 704 3 2. NC State 6-1 704 5 4. Stanford 5-2 607 7 5. Baylor 6-1 593 6 6. Indiana 5-1 577 4 7. Arizona 7-0 540 9 8. Maryland 6-2 526 2 9. Iowa 4-0 517 8 10. Louisville 5-1 483 10 11. Tennessee 6-0 461 11 12. Michigan 7-0 430 12 13. South Florida 5-2 417 18 14. Iowa St. 7-0 394 13 15. Texas 4-1 342 14 16. Kentucky 4-1 234 20 17. Texas A&M 7-0 221 23 18. Ohio St. 5-0 204 21 18. Oregon 3-2 204 15 20. Georgia 6-0 167 – 21. BYU 7-0 148 – 22. Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 141 25 23. Oregon St. 3-2 78 16 24. Notre Dame 6-1 52 – 25. Florida St. 4-2 51 17

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Virginia Tech 37, Colorado 30, UCLA 29, Georgia Tech 21, Duke 15, Arkansas 11, Gonzaga 7, DePaul 2, North Carolina 2, Washington St 2, Purdue 1, Missouri St. 1, Oklahoma 1.

