Thall, Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA women 75-69

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Thall scored 20 points, Casey Santoro made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 76 seconds and Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA 75-69 on Friday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Thall made 7 of 9 from the field, 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and Santoro finished with 14 points. Katie Shumate added 17 points, Nila Blackford had 11 and Hannah Young scored 10 for Kent State (4-0).

The Golden Flashes plays Massachusetts in the semifinals Saturday.

UCLA (3-1) led by as many as nine point in the first quarter and took a 54-48 lead when Natalie Chou made two free throws with 8:59 to play. Thall made a 3 to spark a 9-0 run and Kent State scored 12 consecutive points as the Bruins went scoreless for nearly 4 minutes to take a 70-61 lead with 56 seconds remaining.

The Golden Flashes made just 5 of 10 free throws from there. They finished shooting 16 of 30 from the foul line, 12 of 21 in the fourth quarter when UCLA was called for 13 of its 22 fouls.

Charisma Osborne, who missed UCLA’s 69-57 win over Virginia last Sunday due to an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and scored 21 points. Jaelynn Penn added 16 points and eight rebounds and Natalie Chou scored 12 for the Bruins.

Kent State made 25 of 50 from the field and 9 of 17 (53%) from 3-point range. UCLA shot just 36% (25 of 70).

The Bruins play South Dakota State on Saturday in the loser’s bracket.

