Texas Tech puts streak on line vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (1-3) vs. Texas Tech (4-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Nebraska Omaha. Nebraska Omaha fell 68-47 at Montana in its last outing. Texas Tech is coming off an 84-62 win in South Padre Island over Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar has averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Bryson Williams has put up 16.5 points and six rebounds. For the Mavericks, Kyle Luedtke has averaged 11.3 points and five rebounds while Felix Lemetti has put up 7.8 points and four rebounds.LEAPING FOR LUEDTKE: Luedtke has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has scored 60 points per game and allowed 73.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Texas Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 61.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Texas Tech has an assist on 52 of 91 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Texas Tech has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 50 percent this year. That rate is the second-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Nebraska Omaha stands at just 24.8 percent (ranked 253rd).

