THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Texas Rio Grande Valley…

Texas Rio Grande Valley tops CS Fullerton 72-67

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 18 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley slipped past Cal State Fullerton 72-67 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Nelson and Donte Houston Jr. added 17 points each for the Vaqueros. Nelson also had seven assists, while Houston posted eight rebounds and three blocks.

E.J. Anosike had 19 points and nine rebounds to pace the Titans (2-3). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up