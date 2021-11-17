CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Texas A&M opens 2nd…

Texas A&M opens 2nd half on 22-0 run, beats Houston Baptist

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford and Quenton Jackson each scored 13 points and Texas A&M beat Houston Baptist 73-39 on Wednesday.

Texas A&M led 35-21 at the break before holding Houston Baptist without a point for the opening nine minutes of the second half. The Aggies scored 22 points during the HBU drought, including eight points from Aaron Cash, and the Huskies missed eight straight shots.

Jackson also highlighted the second half with some high-flying dunks.

Cash had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Williams scored 10 points for Texas A&M (4-0). The Aggies outrebounded HBU 43-26 and had a 38-14 advantage for points in the paint.

The Aggies travel to Las Vegas for a battle with Wisconsin in the Maui Invitational on Monday.

Darius Lee had 13 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-2). The Huskies turned it over 22 times and shot 26.5% from the field.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Pending customer experience executive order takes equity goals ‘to the next level’

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up