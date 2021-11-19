Texas A&M-CC goes up against UTSA

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-1) vs. UTSA (3-2) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-1) vs. UTSA (3-2)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTSA both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory on Wednesday. UTSA earned a 60-57 win at home against IUPUI, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won 69-67 over Denver.

LEADING THE CHARGE: This game represents a San Antonio homecoming for Islanders junior Jalen Jackson, who is averaging 9.5 points. Isaac Mushila has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 11 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Roadrunners have been led by Dhieu Deing, who is averaging 15 points and six rebounds.DOMINANT DHIEU: Deing has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jackson has attempted three 3-pointers and connected on 66.7 percent of them, and is 2 for 3 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Islanders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has an assist on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has attempted more free throws per game than any other Southland team. The Islanders have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.

