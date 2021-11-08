CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Texas A&M-CC begins campaign against Texas Lutheran

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Texas Lutheran vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-0)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be taking on the Bulldogs of Division III Texas Lutheran. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 5-19 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 0-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Islanders scored 57.2 points per matchup in those six contests.

