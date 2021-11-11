CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Tennessee St. plays host to Norfolk State

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 5:30 PM

Norfolk State (1-0) vs. Tennessee State (0-1)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State goes up against Norfolk State in an early season matchup. Norfolk State easily beat Bridgewater (VA) by 23 at home in its last outing. Tennessee State lost 82-73 on the road to Alabama A&M in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 5-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Spartans gave up 70.1 points per game while scoring 64.2 per matchup. Tennessee State went 0-2 in non-conference play, averaging 64.5 points and giving up 67.5 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

