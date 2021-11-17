Tenn. Tech visits UNC-Asheville

Tennessee Tech (1-2) vs. UNC-Asheville (1-2) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and UNC-Asheville…

Tennessee Tech (1-2) vs. UNC-Asheville (1-2)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and UNC-Asheville look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. UNC-Asheville lost 75-45 to Chattanooga on Sunday, while Tennessee Tech came up short in a 69-62 game at Chattanooga on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. LJ Thorpe, Quay Kimble, Luke Lawson and Tajion Jones have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Keishawn Davidson has connected on 75 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.