CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Tenn. Tech takes on Chattanooga

Tenn. Tech takes on Chattanooga

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tennessee Tech (1-1) vs. Chattanooga (2-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and Chattanooga both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned blowout home victories this past Sunday. Chattanooga earned a 75-45 win over UNC-Asheville, while Tennessee Tech got a 109-68 blowout win over Oakwood.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific David Jean-Baptiste is putting up 20 points and 2.5 steals to lead the charge for the Mocs. Darius Banks is also a top contributor, producing 13.5 points and six rebounds per game. On the visiting bench, this game represents a Tennessee homecoming for junior Jr. Clay, who’s averaged 10 points, nine assists and three steals this year. Keishawn Davidson and Mamoudou Diarra have helped Clay with leadership duties, as Davidson has averaged 17 points while Diarra’s put up 15 points and five rebounds per game.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 66.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 48.5 percent. The Mocs have averaged 16 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up