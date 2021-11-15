Tenn. Tech takes on Chattanooga

Tennessee Tech (1-1) vs. Chattanooga (2-0) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and Chattanooga…

Tennessee Tech (1-1) vs. Chattanooga (2-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and Chattanooga both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned blowout home victories this past Sunday. Chattanooga earned a 75-45 win over UNC-Asheville, while Tennessee Tech got a 109-68 blowout win over Oakwood.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific David Jean-Baptiste is putting up 20 points and 2.5 steals to lead the charge for the Mocs. Darius Banks is also a top contributor, producing 13.5 points and six rebounds per game. On the visiting bench, this game represents a Tennessee homecoming for junior Jr. Clay, who’s averaged 10 points, nine assists and three steals this year. Keishawn Davidson and Mamoudou Diarra have helped Clay with leadership duties, as Davidson has averaged 17 points while Diarra’s put up 15 points and five rebounds per game.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 66.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 48.5 percent. The Mocs have averaged 16 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.