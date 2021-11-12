CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Tenn. Tech goes for first win vs Oakwood

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

Oakwood vs. Tennessee Tech (0-1)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to battle the Ambassadors of Division III Oakwood. Tennessee Tech lost 89-65 on the road to Memphis in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Golden Eagles scored 59.7 points per contest in those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

