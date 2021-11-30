Temple faces La Salle

La Salle (2-3) vs. Temple (3-3) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle squares up against…

La Salle (2-3) vs. Temple (3-3)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle squares up against Temple in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Temple beat Delaware by one point at home on Saturday, while La Salle came up short in a 72-46 game to Villanova on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The prolific Khalif Battle is putting up 21.3 points to lead the way for the Owls. Damian Dunn is also a primary contributor, producing 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Explorers have been led by Jack Clark, who is averaging nine points and 6.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACK: Clark has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Explorers. Temple has an assist on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its previous three outings while La Salle has assists on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Owls have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

