TCU tops Pepperdine 73-64, win No. 100 for Dixon

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 12:59 AM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Miles continued his streak of scoring in double figures in every game this season, posting 16 to lead TCU past Pepperdine 73-64 at the SoCal Challenge on Wednesday night.

Emanuel Miller added 15 and scored a hook shot and a jump shot wrapped around a missed Pepperdine basket in a late rally. The burst of four points in 23 seconds helped along an 8-3 run as TCU (4-1) kept some distance on Pepperdine after the Waves had closed to 56-53.

Miller also pulled down 10 rebounds for his third double-double.

The win was No. 100 for coach Jamie Dixon. Dixon became the fifth head coach with 100 wins at TCU.

Charles O’Bannon added 12 points as nine of 11 Horned Frogs scored. TCU was just 3 for 18 from beyond the 3-point arc, but made 27 of 54 shots (50%) and outrebounded Pepperdine 38-22.

Jan Zidek scored 17 points to lead four Waves (2-5) in double figures. Houston Mallette added 15 with three 3-pointers. Jade’ Smith and Mike Mitchell each scored 10; Mitchell adding a season-high eight assists.

TCU went on a 10-2 run over four minutes late in the first to take a 32-27 halftime lead after eight lead changes and a tie, holding the Waves to two free throws in the final 4:48 of the half.

