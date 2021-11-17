TCU squares off against Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (3-1) vs. TCU (2-0) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls State (3-1) vs. TCU (2-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays host to Nicholls State in an early season matchup. Nicholls State fell 89-60 at Baylor in its last outing. TCU is coming off an 83-51 home win over Southern Miss in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. has averaged 21 points and 5.5 assists while Emanuel Miller has put up 12 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. For the Colonels, Ty Gordon has averaged 18.8 points and two steals while Latrell Jones has put up 12.8 points.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 44.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 17th among Division I teams. The TCU offense has turned the ball over on 23 percent of its possessions (ranking the Horned Frogs 303rd, nationally).

