Taylor’s 21 points sends Butler past DII Chaminade 84-51

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 11:29 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Ty Groce scored 18 and missed just one of nine attempts and Butler beat Division II-level Chaminade 84-51 at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs went 1-2 in Las Vegas and Chaminade lost its three contests.

Bryce Golden shot 6 for 8 for 16 points for Butler. Taylor, Groce and Bolden combined to shoot 20 for 26 and 12 for 13 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs (4-3) built a 9-0 lead and extended it to 18-2 before a 14-6 spurt capped by Tredyn Christensen’s dunk brought the Silverwords within 24-16 at 7:51 before halftime.

Jair Bolden buried a 3-pointer nearly a minute-and-a-half later for a 29-17 lead and Butler led by double digits the rest of the way. Butler led 45-29 at halftime and started the second half with a 6-0 run and it was never threatened.

Kevin Kremer scored 12 points off the bench, Christensen 10 in reserve and Isaac Amaral-Artharee 10 for Chaminade.

