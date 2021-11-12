CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Taylor scores 18 to lead Butler over Cent. Arkansas 85-53

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:22 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor registered 18 points as Butler rolled past Central Arkansas 85-53 on Friday night.

Jair Bolden had 16 points for Butler (2-0). Bryce Golden added 12 points. Bryce Nze had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 14 points for the Bears (0-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 10 points.

