CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Tass leads Saint Mary's…

Tass leads Saint Mary’s past UC Riverside 67-50

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Matthias Tass registered 18 points as Saint Mary’s beat UC Riverside 67-50 on Monday night.

Dan Fotu had 14 points for the Gaels (7-1), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Tommy Kuhse added 11 points and six rebounds.

Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (5-3). Flynn Cameron added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up