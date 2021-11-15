CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Tarleton St. goes up against Wichita State

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Tarleton St. (0-2) vs. Wichita State (2-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton St. plays Wichita State in an early season matchup. Tarleton St. came up short in an 88-62 game at Kansas on Friday. Wichita State is coming off a 64-58 win at home against South Alabama on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Tarleton St. has relied heavily on its seniors. Montre Gipson, Tahj Small, Shakur Daniel and Jonathan Jackson Jr. have combined to account for 71 percent of all Texans points this season.MIGHTY MONTRE: Gipson has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tarleton St. has averaged only 56 points per game over its last five games. The Texans are giving up 75 points per game over that span.

