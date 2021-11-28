Tarleton St. faces tough test vs No. 1 Gonzaga

Tarleton St. (1-5) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (6-1) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tarleton St. (1-5) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (6-1)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for Tarleton St.. Tarleton St. has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Gonzaga lost 84-81 to Duke on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTRE: Gipson has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Tarleton St. has dropped its last five road games, scoring 54 points and allowing 66.8 points during those contests. Gonzaga has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89.8 points while giving up 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Texans. Gonzaga has 49 assists on 104 field goals (47.1 percent) across its past three games while Tarleton St. has assists on 27 of 64 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked fourth overall by scoring 90 points per game this year. Tarleton St. has only averaged 56.5 points per game, which ranks 246th.

