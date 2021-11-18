Syracuse plays Colgate

Colgate (1-2) vs. Syracuse (2-0) Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse goes up against…

Colgate (1-2) vs. Syracuse (2-0)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse goes up against Colgate in an early season matchup. Syracuse beat Drexel by 15 points at home on Sunday, while Colgate came up short in a 78-68 game at Cornell on Tuesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have combined to account for 57 percent of Syracuse’s scoring this season. For Colgate, Nelly Cummings, Tucker Richardson, Jack Ferguson and Oliver Lynch-Daniels have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Colgate scoring.CLUTCH CUMMINGS: Cummings has connected on 61.1 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among ACC teams.

