Syracuse opens 2021-22 campaign against Lafayette

Lafayette (0-0) vs. Syracuse (0-0)
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Lafayette Leopards. Lafayette went 9-6 last year, while Syracuse ended up 18-10.
DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse went 8-2 in non-conference play, averaging 75.8 points and giving up 67.7 per game in the process.
