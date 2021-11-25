Syracuse faces ASU in Battle 4 Atlantis

Syracuse (2-2) vs. Arizona State (2-3) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Syracuse (2-2) vs. Arizona State (2-3)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse and Arizona State are set to face off in a Battle 4 Atlantis game. Arizona State lost 75-63 to Baylor in its most recent game, while Syracuse came up short in a 67-55 game against VCU in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Kimani Lawrence, Marreon Jackson and Luther Muhammad have collectively accounted for 44 percent of Arizona State’s scoring this season. For Syracuse, Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have collectively scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jackson has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for nine field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Orange. Arizona State has 45 assists on 70 field goals (64.3 percent) over its past three contests while Syracuse has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Syracuse has scored 78 points and allowed 72.5 points over its last five games. Arizona State has managed 67.8 points while allowing 65.8 over its last five.

