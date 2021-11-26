Syracuse, Auburn meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Auburn (4-1) vs. Syracuse (3-2) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Auburn (4-1) vs. Syracuse (3-2)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Syracuse are set to clash in a Battle 4 Atlantis game. Syracuse earned a 92-84 win over Arizona State in its most recent game, while Auburn won 62-53 against Loyola of Chicago in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have collectively scored 57 percent of all Orange points this season.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Jabari Smith has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Orange. Syracuse has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three games while Auburn has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SEC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

