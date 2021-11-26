BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse, Auburn meet in…

Syracuse, Auburn meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Auburn (4-1) vs. Syracuse (3-2)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Syracuse are set to clash in a Battle 4 Atlantis game. Syracuse earned a 92-84 win over Arizona State in its most recent game, while Auburn won 62-53 against Loyola of Chicago in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have collectively scored 57 percent of all Orange points this season.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Jabari Smith has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Orange. Syracuse has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three games while Auburn has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SEC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

DHS partners with DoD to draft 5G security evaluation methodology

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up