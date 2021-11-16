CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Swain scores 23 to lift Yale over Siena 82-54

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:20 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Azar Swain had 23 points as Yale rolled past Siena 82-54 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gabbidon had 12 points and eight rebounds for Yale (3-1). Isaiah Kelly added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Jackson Stormo had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints (0-3), who have lost three games by 20 points or more. Colby Rogers added 18 points. Michael Baer had seven rebounds.

