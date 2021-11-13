CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Suggs, Newton carry East Carolina past Canisius 83-71

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton scored 14 points apiece as East Carolina defeated Canisius 83-71 on Friday night.

Tremont Robinson-White added 12 points for the Pirates, while Alanzo Frink and Brandon Johnson each had 11. Newton also had seven rebounds and six assists, while Robinson-White posted six assists.

Armon Harried had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (0-2). Siem Uijtendaal added 15 points. Jacco Fritz had 10 points and five assists.

